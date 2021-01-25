Serie A giants launch non-negotiable offer for fringe Arsenal star

Fiorentina have made an offer to sign Lucas Torreira on loan from Arsenal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The Uruguayan midfielder is currently playing in La Liga for Atletico Madrid, but having been limited to only 258 minutes of league action (according to Soccerway), Arsenal are considering cutting that deal short.

Should we bring him back to North London, we would need to decide on whether to keep him to add competition for the first-team places, or the more likely decision to send him back out on loan, with teams in Italy and Spain both linked.

Valencia were claimed by AS to have made an offer, but La Nazione (via the Mirror) state that Fiorentina have made an offer to sign him on loan until the end of the season, but with an agreed deal to sign him permanently in the summer for a £9.7 Million.

That fee may prove to be too low, given the fact that the Gunners paid a reported £26.5 Million to sign him in the summer of 2018 and remains under contract until the summer of 2023.

Should Arsenal accept under half the fee they paid for Torreira’s signature? Do we seriously have no room for him in our squad, considering Ceballos belongs to Real Madrid and Granit Xhaka is Granit Xhaka?

Patrick