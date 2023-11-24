Serie A giants looking to get Arsenal target on a new deal

Juventus is reportedly aware of Arsenal’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic and is taking steps to secure the striker’s future by looking to tie him down to a new contract, reports Football Transfers.

Vlahovic is a key player for Juventus, and they faced significant competition from Arsenal before securing his services last year.

Despite Vlahovic’s slightly diminished goal-scoring output compared to his time at Fiorentina, The Gunners remain interested in the Serbian striker as they seek a new goalscorer. Arsenal is reportedly confident that Vlahovic can thrive in their system.

Anticipating potential interest and bids from Arsenal in 2024, Juventus is looking to ensure some security by negotiating a new contract with Vlahovic. While Juventus is open to selling the striker for the right price, the club aims to protect his value and ensure they receive a substantial fee when he eventually departs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic is struggling at Juve because of their system and we ran the rule over him when he played at Fiorentina, so we know he is good for our system.

However, this new move from Juve means we have to be very prepared financially before we can sign him.

