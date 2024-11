The lack of playing time has also affected his confidence, as he has made some costly errors during his limited appearances. Arsenal’s strong defensive options have left little room for rotation, leaving Kiwior on the fringes of the squad. This situation has caught the attention of several Serie A clubs, including Napoli, Inter Milan, and Juventus. According to Area Napoli, Napoli has identified Kiwior as a key target for the January transfer window, as they aim to strengthen their defence under Antonio Conte. The reigning Serie A champions view the Polish international as a player who could add depth and tactical flexibility to their backline as they push for another league title.

Kiwior’s prior experience in Serie A with Spezia makes him a particularly attractive option for these clubs. A return to Italy could provide him with the regular playing time he needs to rediscover his form and confidence. From Arsenal’s perspective, selling Kiwior in January could free up funds for reinvestment, though it would reduce their defensive depth during a season where they are competing on multiple fronts.

Napoli’s interest is particularly significant, with the club reportedly viewing Kiwior as a top priority. While a move would benefit the player, Arsenal will need to carefully evaluate whether they can afford to lose a defender midway through the season.