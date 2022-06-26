Serie A giants plotting to beat Arsenal to signature of Champions League winner

A report has named Juventus and AC Milan as the two clubs competing with Arsenal for the signature of Marco Asensio.

The Spanish attacker has been on the Gunners’ radar for some time now as he nears leaving Real Madrid.

Asensio and Real are struggling to agree to terms on an extension to his deal at the club, and it is threatening their relationship together.

Arsenal is looking to become his next home, but Fichajes.net makes it clear that they are not the only club looking to add him to their squad.

It says the two Italian sides are just as keen to make him a part of their squad for the next campaign.

Asensio will now have to decide if he wants to move to Italy or try to become a star in the best league in the world.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering how trophy-laden his time as a Madrid player has been, Asensio will certainly be spoilt for choice when he wants to leave the Spanish club.

The former Mallorca man will be a pleasant addition to the current Arsenal team, but the absence of Champions League football could scupper the move for us.

