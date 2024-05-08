Serie A Golden Boot winner would choose to join Arsenal over PSG

Arsenal has long been interested in signing Victor Osimhen, as the Nigerian continues to shine as one of the best strikers in the world.

The Napoli attacker won the Serie A’s Golden Boot last season and was also part of the Italian championship-winning team.

However, Osimhen and the Italian club have agreed that he will leave them at the end of this season, and a new release clause has been put in place to honour that agreement.

Several clubs are interested in signing Osimhen, including PSG.

The Parisians will lose Kylian Mbappe this summer as he is expected to join Real Madrid at the end of this campaign, and PSG sees Osimhen as a potential replacement.

There are also suggestions that the AFCON finalist could move to Saudi Arabia for a lucrative deal, but Osimhen seems to be leaning towards a move to the Premier League.

According to Calcio Napoli, he is keen on playing in the Premier League, making Arsenal one of the favourites to sign him.

Osimhen has been one of the standout performers in Europe in the last few seasons, and it would be great to have him in our squad.

