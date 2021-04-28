Serie A manager shortlisted as a replacement for Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has been struggling to get his players to provide the desired results for large parts of this season.

The Spaniard won the FA Cup and Community Shield just months after becoming Arsenal’s latest manager last year.

Those wins have bought him more time and the club seems to believe that they have a good manager on their hands.

They backed him in the last two transfer windows to bring in players that can turn them into top four contenders.

However, this has been a poor season and they will be lucky to end it inside the top seven.

The only remaining positive is that they can win the Europa League because they are in the semifinals of that competition.

However, if they get knocked out by Villarreal, then Arteta might be fired, according to Tuttomercatoweb and apparently, the Gunners already have a replacement lined up.

The report says they have plans to make Roma manager, Paulo Fonseca their next boss.

Fonseca enjoyed a lot of success at Shakhtar Donetsk before moving to Roma and he is helping to re-establish them as one of Italy’s biggest club.

However, he could leave in the summer and is set to be replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

Arsenal will then make Fonseca their next boss if they are forced to sack Mikel Arteta.