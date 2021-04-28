Serie A manager shortlisted as a replacement for Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has been struggling to get his players to provide the desired results for large parts of this season.
The Spaniard won the FA Cup and Community Shield just months after becoming Arsenal’s latest manager last year.
Those wins have bought him more time and the club seems to believe that they have a good manager on their hands.
They backed him in the last two transfer windows to bring in players that can turn them into top four contenders.
However, this has been a poor season and they will be lucky to end it inside the top seven.
The only remaining positive is that they can win the Europa League because they are in the semifinals of that competition.
However, if they get knocked out by Villarreal, then Arteta might be fired, according to Tuttomercatoweb and apparently, the Gunners already have a replacement lined up.
The report says they have plans to make Roma manager, Paulo Fonseca their next boss.
Fonseca enjoyed a lot of success at Shakhtar Donetsk before moving to Roma and he is helping to re-establish them as one of Italy’s biggest club.
However, he could leave in the summer and is set to be replaced by Maurizio Sarri.
Arsenal will then make Fonseca their next boss if they are forced to sack Mikel Arteta.
If MA dont win EL he’s out….Plain and simple…..I think indeed we have a good team but is Arteta the right man to take US forward…..
Nope,arteta is not the right man!
Definitely not what we need and will ever need!
SHEER MADE UP FANTASY. NOT A SHRED OF TRUTH IN THIS FALSE RUMOUR.
Even of it true,we don’t need him!
Arsenal’s best bet is massimilano Allergri. Proven, successful at Juve, good style of futbol, & can do another Conte. Fonesca can be good, but the devil I know is far better than the Angel that is coming that I don’t know.
Trust the process
As an ardent arsenal supporter,I gave up long ago about any success under the current environment we operate in.
We can’t have a mix of the mad owners (kroenkes),a naive&clueless manager and a walking dead squad under one roof and expect anything good.
I hope one day we wake up under a new owner with Marcello Bielsa as manager and without all the dead wood crowded in the arsenal dressing room.
Don’t know anything about Fonseca but we do not want to finish 7th and play in the European Conference league qualifying rounds. We should concentrate on winning the EC, failing that we should forget about Europe and use the time to get the team fit for purpose and hopefully challenging for a top 4 spot. Tough ask, but that should be a minimum objective for any AFC manager.
LMFAO😂😂😂
whose shortlist?