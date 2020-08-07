Serie A outfit joins the race for Arsenal’s La Liga target

Atalanta has become the latest team to show interest in Arsenal target, Marc Roca.

The Spaniard is the star of the recently relegated Espanyol and he is almost certain to leave the Spanish side in this transfer window.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta attempts to get his team in shape for his first full season as the club’s manager.

However, the Gunners are facing increasing competition for his signature and the latest is coming from Atalanta, according to Milan News.

The Italians have one of the most exciting teams in Europe and play an attractive brand of football that has also brought consecutive Champions League qualifications.

Milan and Fiorentina are other teams that have shown interest in signing him as well.

Arsenal will look to add a midfielder to their side in this transfer window and if they cannot get Dani Ceballos back on loan next season, it will make their need for a new midfielder even more pronounced.

Roca played 35 league games for the Spaniards this season and the 23-year-old will be made available to any team that can pay between 18-20 million euros, according to the report.