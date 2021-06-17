Serie A outfit to challenge Arsenal for Anderlecht man

The race for Albert Sambi Lokonga is heating up as Atalanta emerges as competitors to Arsenal for his signature.

The Belgian is one of the finest players in his country’s top-flight where he plays for Anderlecht.

Arsenal has plans to add new players to their squad and they are looking to move fast to secure their targets.

Operating at a slow pace has already seen them miss out on signing Emi Buendia to Aston Villa.

They could now miss out on another target as Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Atalanta is keen on landing Lokonga.

The Italians have been one of the impressive clubs in Serie A recently and they are looking to bolster their squad.

They have promised Gian Piero Gasperini some good signings and the midfielder is one of them.

Arsenal has lost Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard this summer and they could also sell Granit Xhaka before this summer transfer window closes.

If that happens, they will certainly need more bodies in midfield and Lokonga is one fine addition they can make to their squad.

The report says Napoli also wants to sign him, but Arsenal has already tabled an initial offer of 12m euros.