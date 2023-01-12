Serie A side gives up on keeping Arsenal target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to add Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their squad as Lazio gives up on keeping the Serbian in Rome.

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the finest midfielders in European football for some time, but Lazio has continued to price him out of a move away from the club.

The 27-year-old is now in the last 18 months of his deal with The Eagles and senses he must join a bigger club before its too late.

Corriere dello Sport reported last month that Arsenal has an interest in his signature and the Gunners will do their best to land him.

A report on Calciomercato now reveals the Serbian’s present employers have given up on retaining him and will seek to sell him for a fee in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic will bring expertise and experience to our midfield if we add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad at the end of this term.

The midfielder has proven over the last few terms that he is a terrific player and his contract situation guarantees that Arsenal can add him to their squad cheaply.

However, the Gunners need to act fast to avoid losing him to another suitor because several clubs want him.

