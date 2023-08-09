Serie A side gives up on signing Arsenal midfielder over high cost

Thomas Partey is poised to stay at Arsenal, as Juventus has abandoned their pursuit of the Ghanaian midfielder during this transfer window.

Earlier in the summer, it appeared that Partey might depart from the club, especially after Arsenal secured the signing of Declan Rice. This move prompted interest from Juventus and even clubs in Saudi Arabia in securing Partey’s services. However, over the subsequent weeks, the speculation about his potential departure from the Emirates waned.

Currently, Partey has established himself as a pivotal player within the Arsenal squad. A report from Sport Witness provides insights into why the anticipated move to Juventus has been ruled out. According to the report, Juventus found Arsenal’s asking price for Partey to be too expensive, especially given his age of 30 and a perceived lack of progression in his performance since their initial interest.

As a result, Thomas Partey is now set to continue his journey with Arsenal, focusing on his role as a key player within the team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has served us well as one of the finest midfielders; it is good to have him in the squad still.

If we sold him, we could have been forced to move for yet another midfielder before this transfer window closes.

As long as he keeps performing well, we expect him to remain with us at the Emirates and he could be a major contributor to our success this season and the campaigns after now.