Serie A side included a sell-on clause before selling Kiwior to Arsenal

It is obvious that Spezia is happy with the business they did with Arsenal over Jakub Kiwior and one of their executives have excitedly revealed they will get even more money if Arsenal sells the Poland star.

Kiwior has improved much in the last few seasons and did well for his country at the World Cup, which attracted even more clubs, but Arsenal eventually won the race for his signature.

Their chief football officer, Eduardo Macià said of the deal via Tuttomercatoweb:

“There’s a future resale percentage for Kiwior, but it’s confidential. I was lucky enough to work eight years in the Premier League. Arsenal are among the 10 most important teams in the world, in terms of management.

“Arsenal can sell to nine teams. City, Bayern…. and with that possibility, we are ready to take a piece of it. Now, the future is in Jakub’s hands. The team is proud of this situation, everyone was happy and motivated, because now they see that from Spezia, you can go to Arsenal with no need for the intermediate step.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior is highly rated and we offered Spezia a very good deal for his signature. Now he must prove the move was the right one.

We have some of the finest defenders in the league on our books now, so it will not be easy for the Pole to break into the team.

However, at 22, he still has more than enough time to develop into the player we want.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…