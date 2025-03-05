Serie A side is in a hurry to complete a move for Arsenal outcast

Lazio signed Nuno Tavares on loan from Arsenal at the start of this season, and they now regard that decision as one of the best they have made in recent years.

The left-back struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, leading Arsenal to send him out on loan multiple times. The Gunners have been among the main contenders for the Premier League title in the last three seasons, meaning that playing for them requires a consistently high level of quality.

Tavares never quite seemed to meet that standard at Arsenal, but since moving to Lazio, he has been in excellent form, and the Italian club has benefited significantly from having him in their squad. His performances have impressed, and his resurgence in Serie A has made him an important player for the team.

Lazio has an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season, and according to a report from Corriere dello Sport, they are eager to take up that option. The club considers securing Tavares on a full-time basis to be one of the most important investments they have made in a long time.

As a club known for selling players for profit, Lazio sees the potential to turn a significant financial gain from this deal. If they sign Tavares for €5 million, they could later sell him for a much larger fee, making the move a smart business decision.

Arsenal, meanwhile, does not view Tavares as part of their long-term plans and is more than happy to let him leave permanently. The defender had opportunities to establish himself at the club but never truly seized them, and a move away now appears to be the best outcome for all parties involved.