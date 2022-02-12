Serie A side looking to splash summer budget on Arsenal midfielder

Roma are claimed to be keen on splashing out on midfielder Granit Xhaka’s signing from Arsenal this summer after news of their transfer budget.

The Giallorossi were believed to be keen on his signature last summer, but despite the saga running on for some time, no deal was come found.

The Swiss midfielder ended up signing a new contract with the north London club, and has played a key role in the first-team throughout the new season, but now appears to be set for another summer of transfer rumours with Jose Mourinho once again claimed to be hoping that his side will strike a deal, as reported by La Gazzetta.

I struggle to believe that many Arsenal fans would be unhappy with his exit, whilst he can be a big player for us, he can also be a huge hinderance on our side, especially when he is receiving so many red cards.

We will be expected to bring in a top midfielder in the summer regardless of what happens with Xhaka, with Sambi Lokonga yet to stake a claim for a regular starting role, while the Partey-Xhaka partnership isn’t proving to be as instrumental as we would have hoped.

Would you be unhappy to see Granit go? Who would be his ideal replacement?

Patrick