Serie A side makes Arsenal midfielder a transfer priority

Fiorentina is keen to sign Arsenal midfielder, Lucas Torreira, according to Sky Italia as cited by the Sun.

The Uruguayan has found himself a dispensable member of the Arsenal first team since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

The Spaniard has relied on his other midfielders more than the former Sampdoria man and he might be allowed to leave at the right price.

The midfielder enjoyed his first season at the Emirates and he was even a crowd favourite after joining Arsenal following a fine outing at the 2018 World Cup.

He remains highly-regarded in Italy following his time there and Fiorentina wants to bring him back as their midfield Lynchpin.

Arteta is restructuring the Arsenal team he inherited when he became the club’s manager late last year.

He had built his midfield without much influence from Torreira last season and he has been linked with a move for the likes of Thomas Partey.

Arsenal has been active in this transfer window and they will love to add even more players to their side, but that will mean they have to sell first.

Because of that, the Gunners might listen to the offer from the Italians for the midfielder.