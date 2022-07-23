Serie A side reportedly winning race for Nuno Tavares loan deal

Italian side on the verge of signing Arsenal defender

Atalanta are close to sealing a season-long loan move for Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares, according to reliable Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio.

After the Portuguese wing back had a mixed debut season at the Emirates Stadium, several reports stated that the Gunners are looking at a whole host of left backs as back up to Tierney.

Nuno #Tavares is close to @Atalanta_BC on loan without buy-option from @Arsenal. Still work in progress. Details to be sorted out. 🇵🇹🔴⚪️ #AFC — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) July 22, 2022

The London side were seriously interested in landing former Ajax man Lisandro Martinez. When their pursuit came to a dead end, the club did not waste much time on landing Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City.

The Ukrainian international’s arrival will certainly pave the way for Tavares to leave the club on a temporary basis.

The report further said that the talks between the two parties are close to the finish line, as Atalanta continue to work on the final details.

Nuno Tavares deal. Negotiations with OM are off since last week, news of deal progressing were ‘wide of mark’. Atalanta are still interested in signing him on loan, talks on. 🔴🇵🇹 #AFC Brighton asked for conditions but Atalanta are leading the race and pushing this week. pic.twitter.com/RL8BHXVJfC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

A move away from the Emirates Stadium can prove invaluable for Tavares, who’s still just 22-years-old.

The former Benfica man clearly has things which need ironing out. And a place where he will get a look in every week will benefit him.

I’ve seen enough of the player to come to the conclusion that Tavares is an exciting prospect and that he can have a wonderful career.

That’s why a loan move without a buy option is a smart move from the North London outfit. I wish him all the very best for his Italian adventure.

Yash Bisht

