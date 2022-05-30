Serie A side’s fans protest over failed transfer negotiations with Arsenal

Fiorentina fans have shown their dismay at reports claiming that they are ready to reject their option to buy Lucas Torreira from Arsenal this summer.

The midfielder spent the season on loan in Florence, earning himself a first-team role with a string of fine performances, and it had seemed inevitable that they would take up their option to buy.

The fans had even voted Torreira as their Player of the Month three times since the turn of the year, and with reports that the club are unwilling to meet his lowly €15 Million option, a banner has now been displayed by the fans reading ‘Torreira to Fiorentina, Barone to Arsenal’, MilanNews reports.

The club is claimed to have until tomorrow to trigger their buy option in order to seal the transfer at the pre-agreed price, but the club are claimed to be unwilling to negotiate, claiming that they don’t believe the fee is fair.

I think Fiorentina’s fans are in agreement with me that the pre-agreed price is actually a steal. You would be very lucky to land a player as talented as Lucas for that price, and one who is already settled into your squad seems crazy to turn down. It seems to me as if they tried to play hardball in the wrong way and aggravated the player and his representatives, and the fans clearly feel that their club is in the wrong here.

