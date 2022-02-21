Serie A star could join Arsenal if he doesn’t make loan move permanent

Alvaro Morata was seriously linked with a move to Arsenal in the last transfer window after Juventus signed Dusan Vlahovic.

Arsenal also lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in that transfer window, so it would have made sense if he moved to the Emirates at the same time.

But he eventually stayed at Juve with Arsenal adding no player to their squad in that window.

The Gunners will certainly add a few players to Mikel Arteta’s squad in the next transfer window.

Juventus could make his loan deal from Atletico Madrid permanent for a fee.

The Italians will watch him in this second half of the campaign and will act based on how he performs.

Todofichajes says if they decide against signing him, Arsenal will add the former Chelsea man to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Arsenal needs a goalscorer who will dramatically improve the results we’re achieving now.

Lacazette has not been good enough since he moved to the club and the Frenchman might be in his last few months at the Emirates.

Morata is also not the most effective striker we can sign, but the Spaniard has won trophies in Spain, Italy and England and those experiences could help the Arsenal dressing room.