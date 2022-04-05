Serie A striker continues tempting Arsenal but a top-four finish might be needed

Victor Osimhen has become the Serie A striker catching the attention of Arsenal ahead of this summer when they could sign a new attacker.

The Nigerian is helping Napoli challenge for the Italian league title this season, and he will be keen to help them win.

A record signing from Lille in 2020, Osimhen has become one of the most recognisable attackers in Europe in the last few seasons.

A report via Sport Witness claims as he continues to shine in Italy, Arsenal is being tempted to launch a bid for him in the summer.

He could become the perfect replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and at 23, they can build their attack around him for the next few seasons.

However, the report claims because the Italians signed him for a huge fee, the Gunners could break their transfer records to add him to their squad.

It claims they can only do that if they secure a return to the Champions League at the end of this campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has been in fine form, and he remains one of the best attackers in the top European leagues in this campaign.

He will do a job at Arsenal, and he has time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

However, if we don’t finish in the top four and Napoli does, it would be hard to convince him to move to the Emirates.