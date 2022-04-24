Serie A striker put talks with Arsenal on hold until the end of the season, here is why

Arsenal has a wishlist of strikers they would like to sign in the summer, and at least one of them is in Serie A.

The Gunners have solved most of their long-standing problems in the last few transfer windows, and it seems a goal-machine is the missing piece of their team.

The likes of Ollie Watkins, Darwin Nunez and Victor Osimhen have all been linked with a move to the Emirates ahead of the next transfer window.

However, the latter has suspended talks with the Gunners for now and will decide his future at the end of this campaign.

Osimhen is a long-term target of the Gunners who wanted to sign him when he played for Lille in Ligue 1.

He has continued to prove his class in Serie A, and Arsenal has maintained their interest in his signature.

But La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims the Nigerian has suspended talks with the Londoners because he wants to play in the Champions League.

He wants to be sure the Gunners finish inside the top four before he discusses joining them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every top player wants to shine in the UCL, and that is why it is important that we earn a place in the top four.

It would make it easier for us to convince even more players to join us, and you cannot fault Osimhen if he rejects our approach because of that.

WATCH Mikel Arteta on Granit Xhaka, a phenomenal game, and Tottenham…