Serie A striker rejects Arsenal because they play in London

Arsenal was once the pride of London and they attracted the best players on the planet because of their status as one of the biggest clubs in the world and they play in the English capital.

Nowadays, the Gunners struggle to make the top four and they haven’t played in the Champions League since 2017, something they want to change by the end of this campaign.

It would help if they can get the best players into their squad, but one player is set to reject them because they play in London.

La Stampa, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims Alvaro Morata will reject a move to the Emirates because he has terrible memories of London.

The Spanish striker has been an Arsenal target since the last transfer window and he could become the club’s next main striker.

However, he previously had a spell at Chelsea and he flopped there. Their fans never appreciated his poor performances.

This has made him dislike the city and that will see the Gunners miss out on bringing him back to the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morata was surprisingly linked with a move to Arsenal in the last transfer window when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was banished from our first team.

However, the Spanish striker has not been good enough this season and struggled in his previous spell in the Premier League. It makes little sense to bring him back.