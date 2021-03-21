“Serious talent, terrific work ethic, great mentality” Piers Morgan joins Odegaard fan club

Piers Morgan has become the latest Arsenal fan to call for the club to sign Martin Odegaard permanently.

The Norwegian joined them on loan in the last transfer window to help their chances of ending this campaign in fine fashion.

He had struggled for minutes at Real Madrid and there were doubts that he could make the grade at Arsenal and if he would make any meaningful contribution to the team.

Mikel Arteta seems to have done his homework on the midfielder before signing him because the Spaniard has been fielding him and has gotten rewarded with some fine performances.

He has been in good form lately and was one of the best Arsenal players as they rallied from 3 goals down to draw 3-3 against West Ham today.

His performance in the game delighted Arsenal’s fans including Morgan who has now called for the Gunners to sign him.

He joins the likes of Ian Wright to say the midfielder has been excellent and it only makes sense for the Gunners to keep hold of him.

He tweeted: “This guy just put in a better performance than we saw from Ozil in the past 5yrs. Serious talent, terrific work ethic, great mentality. We need to sign him permanently. #Odegaard #afc”