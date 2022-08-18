Seriously? Fabrizio confirms Aubameyang in talks with Chelsea

To be honest, i found it very hard to believe that Chelsea were interested in signing the ex-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he had left Arsenal under a cloud just six months ago.

But now it looks like it really is happening, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Gabon hitman is meeting the Chelsea heirarchy today.

Pierre Aubameyang deal. Meeting in the next hours, scheduled since last Sunday – main focus will be on the personal terms. Lenght of contract and salary will be discussed today with Chelsea. 🚨🔵 #CFC Right after, Chelsea will prepare their first official bid to Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/msuDbFNZuX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022

It is especially weird timing considering that the Arsenal All Or Nothing episodes concerning Aubameyang’s controversial departure in January was being screened. And the fact that the Gabon hitman stopped scoring completely for Arsenal in his last six months at the Emirates.

But then again, Chelsea seem to have a serious habit of signing hotshot strikers that simply forget how to score as soon as they get to tamford Bridge.

Maybe Aubameyang will be the next one on the list!

COYG!

