Seriously – Why would Jack Grealish join Arsenal?

Why would Jack Grealish join Arsenal? by Dan

SmithWe have a section of our fan base who are so deluded they will never accept how far we have fallen.

Whether they can’t accept our decline or really believe we are better than we are, some will simply not admit our reality.

As I write this, it’s been confirmed that Norwich have accepted a 33 million bid from Aston Villa for Emiliano Buendia.

The rumours are that (not for the first time) Arsenal made an offer way short of the Canaries valuation and have been dawdling since.

My own opinion is I wouldn’t want us spending, with incentives, 40 million for a talent whose best form was in the Championship. For that amount, there is better we can bring in.

If the Argentine was our first choice though, it’s worrying that with respect we are losing out to Villa.

To be a big club you act like one.

If Man City, Liverpool or Chelsea wanted a player from the second tier, they would get their way.

For those who still believe the Kroenke Family will show any ambition this summer, it’s a worrying indication for the rest of the window that we either don’t have the cash or don’t have the aggression to get a deal over the line.

Or of course both.

Instead though, some gooners refuse to see what is staring them in the face, believing that this is our next step in getting ……. Jack Grealish!

Wow, I wish I could be as positive as those people.

Their theory is that this is Villa bringing in a replacement for Grealish and that’s why we were only enquiring about Buendia on the cheap.

Let’s stress that only the club themselves know how serious their interest in Buendia was.

It could be as simple as them not agreeing with the number quoted to them.

History suggests though we are again prioritizing value over making the team better.

If that means the likes of Edu is scared off by 30-40 million, then surely he’s not going to entertain the 80-100 million Villa would want?

That would take ringing America and getting additional funds authorized.

I feel embarrassed even writing this.

Like last week when I read links with Sterling, I beg the question …. why would a player of that quality want to join us?

Even if their employers wanted to sell, a Sterling and Grealish would have numerous options, clubs who could offer more money, European football and realistic chances of winning silverware.

This is why I normally don’t like responding to speculation.

I feel papers mislead our fan base not helped by leaks from the club.

It’s why some arrogantly dismiss a Cahill, Evans or recently an Aguero, because they believe we are in the market for names in reality we never had a chance with.

By the time we realise we have been duped, we have paid for our shirts and tickets.

Just to rub it in. The players we have put our noses up to are then playing better then what we have.

Take the emotion out of things and be honest.

Why would Jack Grealish join Arsenal?

