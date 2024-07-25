Arsenal News Latest News

Sesko finally breaks his silence on why he snubbed Arsenal this summer

Benjamin Sesko has broken his silence after turning down a move away from RB Leipzig this summer despite strong interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners had identified him as the striker to lead their team to the next level, and he had to make a decision.

The striker needed to decide his future before leaving for Euro 2024 and he decided to stay in Germany for one more season.

This decision was a big blow to Arsenal and other clubs that were interested in acquiring his services.

The Gunners have yet to identify another clear target to add to their squad and are eager to do so soon.

Sesko has now been asked about his decision to stay in Germany despite interest from some of the top clubs around the continent. He expressed his commitment to RB Leipzig, emphasizing his desire to continue developing and contributing to the team’s success before considering a move elsewhere in the future.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I thought it through very well. I believe I made the right decision. I wanted to gain more experience, learn more, and not rush things.

“Leipzig is an excellent club that can provide what I need for the next step. Leipzig’s vision is clear; everything is geared towards growth, progress, and high goals. I felt it was right to decide this way.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is sad that we did not get our hands on Sesko and we can wait for him until next summer, but it could be disastrous if we do not sign a new striker this summer.

