Sesko finally breaks his silence on why he snubbed Arsenal this summer

He said, as quoted by The Sun:
“I thought it through very well. I believe I made the right decision. I wanted to gain more experience, learn more, and not rush things.
“Leipzig is an excellent club that can provide what I need for the next step. Leipzig’s vision is clear; everything is geared towards growth, progress, and high goals. I felt it was right to decide this way.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is sad that we did not get our hands on Sesko and we can wait for him until next summer, but it could be disastrous if we do not sign a new striker this summer.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…