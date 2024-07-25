Sesko finally breaks his silence on why he snubbed Arsenal this summer

The Gunners had identified him as the striker to lead their team to the next level, and he had to make a decision.

The striker needed to decide his future before leaving for Euro 2024 and he decided to stay in Germany for one more season.

This decision was a big blow to Arsenal and other clubs that were interested in acquiring his services.

The Gunners have yet to identify another clear target to add to their squad and are eager to do so soon.

Sesko has now been asked about his decision to stay in Germany despite interest from some of the top clubs around the continent. He expressed his commitment to RB Leipzig, emphasizing his desire to continue developing and contributing to the team’s success before considering a move elsewhere in the future.