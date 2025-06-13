Sesko is growing worried that he could be denied a move to Arsenal

Benjamin Sesko is eager to join Arsenal this summer, but he now fears that a move to North London could be jeopardised due to RB Leipzig’s high valuation. The Slovenian striker had extended his contract with the German club last summer, despite already considering a transfer at that time.

Since then, Sesko has continued to deliver solid performances in the Bundesliga, prompting Arsenal to maintain a long-standing interest in securing his signature. The club had hoped to complete the deal before Euro 2024, but the forward delayed his decision and instead chose to remain at RB Leipzig for an additional season.

Arsenal Remain Patient with Their Striker Targets

The Gunners have been impressed with the way he performs and decided to wait until 12 months later to sign him.. Alongside Viktor Gyokeres, Sesko remains one of the club’s two main attacking targets in the current transfer window. Both players have demonstrated consistent goal-scoring ability and could significantly strengthen Arsenal’s frontline.

Although Arsenal are currently working on potential moves for both strikers, Sesko reportedly favours a move to North London. He views Arsenal as a natural next step in his career and believes he can thrive under Mikel Arteta’s system. However, RB Leipzig’s financial demands pose a significant obstacle to completing the deal.

Leipzig’s Asking Price Becomes a Barrier

According to Football365, Sesko is growing concerned that his dream move to Arsenal could collapse due to the fee Leipzig are demanding. The German club are holding firm on their valuation, aware of the player’s growing reputation across Europe.

If Sesko is committed to making the switch, he may need to apply pressure on Leipzig to reconsider their stance. Otherwise, Arsenal may be forced to shift their focus entirely toward Viktor Gyokeres, who remains another attractive option for the Gunners.

In the current market, excessive transfer fees could become deal-breakers. While Arsenal are willing to invest in talent, they are also known for maintaining a structured and measured approach to its spending. Whether Sesko ultimately joins depends largely on Leipzig’s willingness to negotiate more realistic terms.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

