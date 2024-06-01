Sesko may have said yes to Arsenal but is he willing to be a backup to Havertz?

Arsenal might have already figured out one of their major transfer puzzles. We all know how eager Arsenal are to bring in a new striker. For sure, Kai Havertz’s resurgence should have had an impact on this transfer, but it seems that might not be the case after all.
According to the Mirror, RB Leipzig’s young striker, Benjamin Sesko, has agreed to join Arsenal, with his deal expected to close for £45 million.
Yes, he has reportedly agreed to move to the Emirates Stadium. However, before agreeing, his entourage and Arsenal must have addressed two important issues. First, is the Slovenian willing to serve as a backup striker for Havertz? Second, can he occasionally play as a left-winger?
That said, considering his age, I’m sure he’s cool with deputising Havertz. Good thing he’s capable of playing from the left wing, so it shouldn’t be a problem.
Ultimately, curious Gooners may ask, What exactly does the RB Leipzig striker bring to Arsenal?
Sesko is really impressive with his quick movements and ability to change direction on a dime. Defenders must have a tough time dealing with him! He’s really good at finding the goal and has a knack for finishing, consistently scoring with accuracy and strength.
He’s a real go-getter and never lets up on the defenders, making it tough for them to play from the back. He’s pretty good in the air, winning headers and scoring goals from crosses and set pieces. In addition, he’s pretty chilled about dropping deep and connecting with midfielders, which helps create chances for counter-attacks.
He still has some areas to improve, such as his decision-making and tendency to drift out wide. With 18 goals in 42 games, it seems like Arsenal might be onto something with the addition of Sesko. The Slovenian is a rough diamond that Mikel Arteta will surely polish.
Sam P
Hopefully he will rotate with Havertz but will likely be told that he learns the system for the first year, coming off the bench when either needed or we are comfortable. Let’s not forget we will be in four competitions and he will get starts in the cup games at least. You never know, but if he impresses he may well usurp Havertz.
I might be in the minority, but I don’t see Havertz as the ideal nr 9 and he weakens us IMO when he plays in midfield. Sure, Havertz had important moments for us but he might have also cost us some points in the first half of the season when he was clearly not clicking yet. Having said that, this doesn’t mean Sesko is the better piece of the puzzle. But I would have hoped that at this stage we would buy a starting calibre nr 9. If Arteta sees Sesko as a starter, then I trust him. If he simply wants to upgrade on his back-up options, I am less excited because as we all know, Arteta doesn’t really use his back ups, and nr 9’s need game time to stay sharp.
My preference would be to upgrade Havertz and use him as a back-up super sub in complicated games where you want to go to a plan B.