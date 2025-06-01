Šeško’s transfer pursuit sparks debate among Arsenal fans

Arsenal’s search for a striker has been well documented in recent times. The club has been linked to a host of Europe’s elites as they seek to address a problem area that has cost them in recent seasons. Recently, Benjamin Šeško and Victor Gyökeres have emerged as the club’s primary targets. There were reports of a split internally between the two players, but it seems the Gunners have finally made their choice. The club have begun concrete talks for Šeško as they seek to complete a deal for a player they have coveted for over a year. Reports of Leipzig demanding £92 million for the Slovenian have left the Gunners undeterred as they are actively pushing to bring him to North London.

News of Arsenal’s pursuit has drawn mixed reviews from supporters. In fact, many Gooners would prefer a different profile at centre-forward. Victor Gyökeres was, and still is, the best option for most supporters and that is for good reason. The Swedish international is Europe’s most in-form striker, with 97 goals scored in the last two seasons. He is a player who has an insatiable desire to score goals, which is exactly what this Arsenal team is missing. With that in mind, it is understandable why supporters would favour a move for the Swede. What it does not justify, however, is the critique of Šeško.

Gunners must balance expectations with reality

Fans have already started writing off the Slovenian before he has even donned the iconic red and white. Some have been quick to belittle his goal contributions as they pale in comparison to Gyökeres’. Having just turned 22 today, at the time of writing, Šeško is far from the finished article. He is still a raw talent who needs time to refine his game before he can rank in the upper echelons. This may take a few years, but Gooners do not have the patience after falling short repeatedly.

Regardless, the player should be given the benefit of the doubt. Supporters are analysing his limitations with fine detail, but they fail to see the bigger picture. Šeško possesses all the qualities necessary to become one of the best strikers in the world, and that could be achieved much sooner than expected. Most of the areas where he can improve are coaching related and he will likely benefit greatly under Mikel Arteta. His underlying numbers are strong and clearly indicate his potential.

A stronger frontline could unlock Šeško’s potential

It is also worth remembering that Arsenal are expected to sign more than one forward this summer. Pairing the Slovenian with a quality winger such as Nico Williams or Rodrygo would significantly enhance the frontline’s strength.

Gyökeres’ incredible output has undoubtedly shaped the way fans view Šeško, but it is unlikely the Swede would replicate those numbers in the Premier League, even with a top side like Arsenal.

These are my thoughts, but I would love to hear yours in the comments.

