Setback for Arsenal as Chelsea linked with full-back signing

Chelsea are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Sergino Dest from Barcelona, a player also linked with Arsenal.

The Gunners were forced to play without a recognised right-back when we took on Leeds United on Boxing Day, with Ben White filling the role away from his usual centre-back spot, but our strength in that role isn’t the strongest even with the entire squad fit.

Bar Takehiro Tomiyasu, none of our remaining options are strong enough to compete with the top sides, while we have at least one strong back-up for each other role in the team.

This has led us to look at strengthening our RB role, and Marca stated just last week that Dest was being tracked by our north London side.

Chelsea are claimed to be further in their interest in his signature however, with in the know journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that they ‘love’ him, and are hoping to sign him to fill the hole left by Ben Chilwell’s long-term injury.

“Sergino Dest, he’s a right-back but can play on the left,” Romano told his Here We Go podcast listeners. “They love this player but as of now nothing is advanced with Barcelona. We’ll see what happens.”

While I would love to see Dest sign for Arsenal, I don’t think that he is a realistic target whether Chelsea are pursuing a deal or not. Why would he leave Barcelona to fight with Tomiyasu for a first-team role when he is already holding onto a regular starting spot for the Catalan club? It just makes little sense to me…

I don’t actually believe he would be keen on making the switch to Stamford Bridge either, knowing in six months time that he could well fall behind Reece James or Ben Chilwell.

Do you really believe Dest would be interested in a move to either Chelsea or Arsenal this winter?

Patrick