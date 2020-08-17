Arsenal’s poor start to the season cost them a place in Europe via the Premier League table, however, the Gunners still ended the season on a positive note after they beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup.

The appointment of Mikel Arteta as the club’s manager late last year was a turning point as he has made the Gunners a better side.

The Gunners did their best to salvage their league season, but in the FA Cup, they showed a sign of things to come as they beat all-comers to the win the competition for the 14th time in their history.

They defeated Manchester City in the semi-final and beat Chelsea in the final, two of the best teams that finished in the top four this season.

Winning that trophy made most of their players considered the best in the competition.

The lineup of the most impressive players in the just concluded FA Cup have just been revealed and Arsenal had seven players in the starting XI as reported by GlasgowLive.

The Arsenal players on the list were, Emiliano Martinez, Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Nicolas Pepe.

They were joined on the list by Ben Godfrey (Norwich), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), and Jason Cummings (Shrewsbury Town).