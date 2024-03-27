Seven Arsenal players were in action in the crucial last night of the international break

Today’s international round up

Finally the international break comes to an end after last night’s bunch of games where we got to see 7 of our first team players grace the pitch for their respective countries. A good night of football for all players involved and a good way to end the break with no injures and only positive performances from our Arsenal men. Here’s a run down of everything that happened overnight.

First off we saw Martin Odegaard pull on the armband again for Norway as they faced off against Slovakia. The game finished on equal terms at 1-1 but Odegaard himself had a pretty solid performance. Starting the match and played 80 minutes before being subbed off. He had 80 touches and walked away with 51/61 (84%) pass completions, he created a lot of chances and also was really good defensively, walking away with 5/6 of his ground duels won. Norway definitely would have wanted a win but a draw was a positive way to end the break for them and Odegaard.

The biggest game of the night was in Wales as they took on Jakub Kiwior’s Poland in the Final of the Euro Qualifiers and the Arsenal man was solid as both sides kept clean sheets for the whole 120 minutes of this crucial tie, and it all came down to a brilliant penalty save by Arsenal old-boy Wojciech Szczesny to send the Poles through to the Euro Finals.

Then Kai Havertz’s Germany faced off against The Netherlands and walked away 2-1 winners after an action packed game from both sides. Havertz again started up top for Germany and had a good game but didn’t get as much service as he did against France last week. Havertz played 73 minutes before being subbed off but looked dangerous whenever he had the ball at his feet. Walking away with only 37 touches and 25/26 (96%) pass competition, and was forced to come back and help defend a few times. Germany walk away with 2 wins in the break.

England then faced off against Belgium where we got to 2 of our Arsenal players playing against each other. Declan Rice captained his country and played another 90 minutes in their 2-2 draw when Bellingham scored a late equaliser at Wembley. Rice had a great game again, having 99 touches and completing 90/92 (98%) of his passes. Trossard also started for Belgium and played a hour before being subbed off, having only 35 touches and completed 20/22 (91%) of his passes. Both teams walking away on equal terms after what was a great game at Wembley.

Zinchenko’s Ukraine played Iceland in their hopes to qualify for this year’s Euros and walked away 2-1 winners. Zinchenko was subbed on in the 64th minute and only got 17 touches while on the pitch but completed 11/12 (92%) of his passes. Although he didn’t get a lot of minutes, they were definitely needed after being out of action for a while.

And finally, William Saliba started and played a full 90 minutes at CB for France and had a top class game. France walked away 3-2 winners against Chile and ended their break on a high after losing to Germany in the first match. Saliba played a massive part in their win staying solid at the back, having 102 touches and completing 86/91 (95%) of his passes. He made some big tackles and won almost all his ground duels, keeping the French backline solid and helping his country to a win.

Our players will now travel back to London to focus and prepare for the big match against Manchester City this weekend, hopefully without any kncs or injuries.

