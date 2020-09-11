Seven Arsenal stars ruled out of Premier League opener against Fulham

Arsenal FC have given us an injury update ahead of the Premier League’s opening weekend, and we have as many as seven players missing out currently.

We make the short trip to West London to take on newly-promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage for the early kick-off on Saturday, and we are already without some key players.

We remain without the likes of Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi, who have all been out since the last season ended, but we also have more issues to contend with.

David Luiz has now succumbed to a neck injury which will now need assessing, although recent signs point to him being able to return in the near future.

This could well force Mikel arteta to field both Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba together at centre-back on their Premier League debuts, although Rob Holding is also available.

The three above may well all be in contention to start in a back three, although last season we did see both Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney fill in at LCB, and I would expect the same this weekend to be honest.

There are rumours we could well revert back to a back four in the near future, but given our current injuries and lack of midfield additions, I think that will be on the back burner at present.

Emile Smith Rowe and Sokratis are also out, but should be back in training as early as next week.

Would it be too risky to give two debuts in the centre-back position or could Mikel Arteta really have the pair ready to make such a jump?

Patrick