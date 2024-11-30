Seven-goal first half secures another Arsenal win at the London Stadium

Arsenal earned an impressive 5-2 victory against West Ham at the London Stadium, continuing their excellent run of form.
With their star players in the starting lineup, Arsenal began the game strongly and took the lead within the first ten minutes through a Gabriel Magalhães header with Bukayo Saka assisting..
It remained all Arsenal, as West Ham appeared stunned and uncertain whether to stick to their game plan.
Less than 20 minutes later, Arsenal found the back of the net again thanks to Leandro Trossard, and the Gunners extended their lead to 3-0 just past the half-hour mark following a penalty, which Martin Odegaard dispatched with ease.
Not satisfied, Kai Havertz added a fourth goal in the 36th minute, prompting many West Ham fans to start leaving the stadium.
Remarkably, the Gunners had scored nine goals in approximately 125 minutes of football across their matches against Sporting Club and West Ham.
However, West Ham showed some resilience shortly after Arsenal’s fourth goal, scoring twice in two minutes to narrow the deficit.
Arsenal responded with another goal before halftime via another penalty and this time it was Saka and not Odegaard taking the honours, making it 5-2 in a half that saw more goals than any Premier League match had in over a decade.
Unfortunately, one of Arsenal’s key players, Gabriel, could not return for the second half due to an injury sustained earlier in the match.
Mikel Arteta’s men began the second half with noticeably less intensity, giving the impression that West Ham might claw their way back into the game.
The Hammers were the better side for much of the second period, but Arsenal’s defence held firm to maintain their lead.
Arteta introduced some attacking substitutes to further strengthen the lead, but none of the new players managed to add to the scoreline.
Overall it was a performance to remember and one that will send a strong message to both Man City and Liverpool.
Hard fought win on the road, disappointed with the two goals conceded and failing to bury some of our chances but it is what it is, we turn our focus on United’s visit next. COYG!!!!
What quarrel do you have with Havertz? Is it because he scores goals often? You call him the weak point? Are you talking about Havertz or another player? I think you better make a recollection.
You hardly see up to 40 comments most time we win … But any lost always generate over 100 comments within an hour or less…… Why?
2 reasons
1. Losing brings out the need to moan about something that occurred during the match and it’s a way of letting off steam. We all get more involved under those circumstances
2. It’s undeniable that there are a number of regulars who can’t wait to firstly sharpen the knife when the situation arises and secondly to have a stab. For those who have never been able to move away from the anti Arteta rhetoric, it’s a blindingly good opportunity to keep sticking the knife in when given the opportunity in the hope he cocks up and they will be vindicated in their belief that he was never good enough to manage our club. I can’t see there is any other explanation.
SueP
Don’t be a tease
Name names 😁
We all know who they are and at times they have valid reason and constructive criticism
Mostly they are extremely boring 😴
Today was a good day
Thought there 2nd goal was an absolute peach of a free kick
Saying that it was never a free kick in the first place. DR won the ball fair and square
On to the next and we march on
Onwards and upwards
Allanball08
You are absolutely right I am a tease and will remain so 😉
There is nothing wrong with valid criticism – as you put it when needed. Some of it is just gratuitous unfortunately and definitely boring
They go drinking till the next day anytime we win.
Not much constructive commentary up above. When someone can’t watch a game is there any point in just lining up to say great win, three more points?
Take away their goals and this was a fantastic performance from everyone involved – a great club performance.
Once again, we score five goals without this striker we desperately need!!
My only disappointment was their two goals of course, one of which was a free kick that should never have been given.
Am I being unfair when I say that some of their tackles in the latter part of the first half and all of the second half, was not punished?
Let’s hope everyone is fit for Wednesday, can’t wait to be there!!
@SueP… Those points are so true
Strange Strange game. We went from raging tigers to timid mice in minutes. Great 3 points and ultimately great win. BUT! It doesn’t seem to take much to make us go into our shells. And i am not only on about this game. It seems that its a problem and has been in the past. It didn’t affect the result today at all but its a little disconcerting going forwards for the rest of the season. Some great football in the first half and not so much in the second. Saka our stand out player, by a country mile. Lets hope Partey is ok for Wednesday and beyond.
Solid win from the Ladz. It was looking like a stroll in the park on a lovely Saturday, until we took our foot off and let them back into the game. No complaints though, with the exception of me wondering why we went after Sterling.
Oh well, on to the next one.
I imagine all football fans get the jitters when going from a 4-0 lead to the opposition scoring 2 in quick succession. The fear of losing momentum springs to mind and I definitely got the jitters. Saka’s penalty calmed things down but up until West Ham’s second goal went in there was only one team in it.
I went from total jubilation to a nervous wreck in the space of 2 minutes but all’s well in the end. We played some great stuff and scored wonderful goals. Bring on Man U.