Seven-star Arsenal batters PSV in Champions League round of 16 first leg

Arsenal earned a 7-1 win against PSV in the Champions League round of 16 first leg in the Netherlands this evening.
Arsenal started the game brightly, had an early call for a penalty, and Declan Rice put the ball in the back of the net after 12 minutes, but it was ruled out for offside.
Six minutes later, Jurrien Timber gave the Gunners a deserved lead, which they extended after just three minutes through Ethan Nwaneri.
The floodgates had opened, and PSV were stunned, but they tried to get back into the game and had a shout for a penalty that was not given, only for Arsenal to extend their lead through Mikel Merino.
Myles Lewis-Skelly was lucky to survive without a second booking after a bad challenge, and he was replaced in the first half by Riccardo Calafiori.
PSV struck one back from the spot through Noa Lang, but Arsenal almost replied immediately through Declan Rice on a dominant night for the Gunners.
Two minutes after the break, Arsenal found the back of the net for the fourth time through Martin Odegaard.
A minute later, it was five goals for the Gunners as Leandro Trossard scored, with PSV struggling to contain the Londoners.
PSV showed some fight and forced David Raya into one great save, but Arsenal scored the next goal through Odegaard to make it 6-1.
They were not done yet, as Calafiori added another late goal to complete a seven-star performance from the Gunners.
Wonderful all round performance. 10 for everyone. MA used different setup in this match where the wingers stayed wide while Rice and Odegaard pushed up the field thereby giving more support to Merino.
Now we need A Madrid to beat Real Madrid next week ( not that I’m them for granted )
Nor should you Dan but I completely agree with you
Dan, not sure I’d prefer A Madrid as they are masters of defending and we struggle to score against teams who sit back. Then again can we score more goals than Real if we played them though.
@Bryan
RealTalk 👍🏾
That’s my thought
A Madrid at least it be cagey and tight
Real Madrid just think you need to be clinical
If we forget about trying to win UCL this year (something every sensible fan should have no issue admitting).
You’d realise quickly that facing R Madrid will be a more interesting watch.
Ace display by the Ladz. Big ups to Arteta on his tactical subs. This is how we’re meant to play, serious pressing, kept coming at em wanting to score more and sound defensively. If this is us from here on out, we might be able to get “something” out of this season yet. Just sayin…👏🏾
Love the optimism, and of course why can’t we get something out of the season as you say.
@Bryan
I’m sure we can, if this is our approach to games here on out. We just have to keep our heads and stay grounded, concentrating on our football.
I’m so pleased for the team for putting in such a confidence building performance – 7-1 away – how good is that? As an aside, I’d like to mention how much the game tonight gave our substandard manager a chance to smile, knowing how much pressure he has faced
Nothing is easy or can be taken for granted- but tonight was a blast
@Sue P
Remember Sue, “pressure creates diamonds”…
They’re certainly a girl’s best friend NYG
We all needed a lift and one came along tonight. I can go to bed without gnashing my teeth for a change
@Sue P
You are so right about us needing a lift. And it came at the right time. Big thanks to Arteta and the Ladz for that Ace Display…👏🏾
Were we not under pressure at in.the Carabo and FA Cup and at Forest and at home to West Ham lol ?
LOL!
Congratulations to the boys for the stellar performance. I was optimistic we would win, but not by such a margin. The return fixture will be light.
Great win. Anything can happen from here on in in a knockout encounter.
Dominant victory on the road! We March on to the next as old Trafford awaits. COYG!!!
Arteta Out
All joking apart Dan, you took my leg pulling well and we both want to see The Arsenal do well – there were some records broken tonight my friend and I never saw this result happening in a month of Sundays.
If manure lose their europe game, then I can see a great result at Old Trafford.
I think every player who entered the field of play deserves ten out of ten and the same goes for MA and his backroom staff.
What a result and what an evenings entertainment.
Exactly we want the same things
Least we got a QF to look forward to
These are the nights you want to be part of
👍👍
Arsenal have a funny pattern, smashing city, with hopes high against a Newcastle.
Now smashing PSV, which in my wildest dream can see that score line.
Hopefully that won’t be the case against Man U.
So! Who is right and who is wrong. We have been shite in the last few games because we have no striker? We have been poor in the last few games because we have played it all wrong? The Arteta way? Look PSV were awful but so were we against WH and Forest up front. Why did we play SOOOOOOO differently tonight? We got players into the box, we were running from deep, we put good crosses in, we passed the ball forward early. Not a hint of Artetaball. I will say it again, the football we have played in the league this year has been insipid. WHY? Were the shackles of Arteta took off? Or was PSV that poor? Whatever the reason, where has that football been all season and I mean the nut and bolts of it. No football by numbers, no looking for corners, no first thought to pass back and positve. We won’t play PSV every week but we would never win anything playing the negative boring football we have played so far. Well done!!!!!!! Tonight
I don’t think anybody is right or wrong. Sometimes circumstances get in the way
Sue, the last two games, we didn’t score because we didn’t have a striker. Wrong!!!!! We didn’t score because of how we played.
It was a performance from the Arsenal of old, quick passing forward and decisive shots, great stuff, well done.
Arsenal wonder my the 2 academy players went to Man U.The young striker on the bench must wonder under what circumstances is he ever going to get game time .7-1 up and STILL he doesn’t get a chance.Please explain what is the point of him being on the bench?
My suggestion is that giving White much needed minutes was more important
However, I agree that giving the youngsters a chance is desirable.
I didn’t notice White playing as a striker
Agree, where was the young accademy striker, thrown on. Merino is our seemingly only option at the moment. SO WHY NOT GIVE A YOUNG KID A GO? This was the game to give them 30 minutes. BUT NO!!!!
To be honest it is embarrassing for him.He needs the club asap
I mentioned to say leave the club asap
Not after a 7-1 win lol
Everyone… we won 7-1 !!!
I cant believe the negativity on this platform even tonight !
People blaming the manager when we lose and when we win!
Why arent we buying a striker – then saying why are we not giving the youngsters a chance
Unbelievable !
I will repeat – WE WON 7-1 !
Great result and a very entertaining open game. Nice to see so much of the squad used. Either Madrid will do! To (almost) be in the last 8 is excellent. Thanks Mikel and all the boys. So happy for Martin as he was not having a good game and to bag two will do wonders for him.
One leg in the quarterfinals now. Miracles do happen.
We might just get Madrid and win them, hopefully with Saka back.
I never saw this wonderful performance coming.
We only struggle against teams that defend in the low block and hit us with the counter.
Arteta needs to find a way of playing against such low block teams successfully.
Think Saka recovery is harder then you think
Should just say peeps when we next complain that Arsenal don’t get decisions their way and it’s a conspiracy…..Skelly lucky not to get a second yellow ?
in our society there is a saying that goes like the dog began barking after the hyena had gone away. this 7 goal thriller will not however scare liverpool the champions-elect. it may nonetheless frighten sunday’s opponents man utd.
It will help our confidence which is the main thing
this African inspired 2nd kit is really lucky. i can’t remember this season arsenal losing with this kit. tonight they wore it with a changed white shorts. prove me again this sunday gooners!
As fans we are thrilled with the performance, relieved to go into the quarters and get a shot at one of the Madrid Clubs, but beyond today’s highs there is still a need to take things in perspective. The gap between EPL and Dutch League is a wide one. The same problems still exist. A striker as a dangerous fullback would make Arsenal serious contenders. Highlights for me today were Skelly providing an assist to Nwaneri and Califiori having his best game yet in an Arsenal shirt. We have a good one here and need to look after him.
Should say three good ones in Skelly, Nwaneri and Califiori.