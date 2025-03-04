Seven-star Arsenal batters PSV in Champions League round of 16 first leg

Arsenal earned a 7-1 win against PSV in the Champions League round of 16 first leg in the Netherlands this evening.

Arsenal started the game brightly, had an early call for a penalty, and Declan Rice put the ball in the back of the net after 12 minutes, but it was ruled out for offside.

Six minutes later, Jurrien Timber gave the Gunners a deserved lead, which they extended after just three minutes through Ethan Nwaneri.

The floodgates had opened, and PSV were stunned, but they tried to get back into the game and had a shout for a penalty that was not given, only for Arsenal to extend their lead through Mikel Merino.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was lucky to survive without a second booking after a bad challenge, and he was replaced in the first half by Riccardo Calafiori.

PSV struck one back from the spot through Noa Lang, but Arsenal almost replied immediately through Declan Rice on a dominant night for the Gunners.

Two minutes after the break, Arsenal found the back of the net for the fourth time through Martin Odegaard.

A minute later, it was five goals for the Gunners as Leandro Trossard scored, with PSV struggling to contain the Londoners.

PSV showed some fight and forced David Raya into one great save, but Arsenal scored the next goal through Odegaard to make it 6-1.

They were not done yet, as Calafiori added another late goal to complete a seven-star performance from the Gunners.