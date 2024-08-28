Several Arsenal players struggling for game time out on loan

Arsenal sent several players out on loan during this transfer window, with some leaving with clauses that could trigger a permanent departure from the club.

The Gunners remain hopeful that these players will perform well at their loan clubs and not return to the Emirates next summer.

Most European leagues have completed their second matchdays, and the news has been mixed for some Arsenal loanees.

Karl Hein has been getting game time at Real Valladolid, while Albert Sambi Lokonga missed Sevilla’s first match but played 63 minutes in their second game against Mallorca. He is hoping for more opportunities, as reported by Vavel.

Nuno Tavares has a chance to revive his career with a loan move to Lazio, but he has not featured in either of Lazio’s first two games this season.

Marquinhos, who struggled in Europe, is now spending the season on loan at Fluminense. After an injury, he has been on the bench for the last two games and has not been involved in their last three matches despite being fit.

These players will get more chances as the season continues, but they have to work hard to win and keep their places at their temporary teams.