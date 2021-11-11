Sevilla add Arsenal man to their January transfer window wishlist

Sevilla has made Alexandre Lacazette one of their targets for the January transfer window after their top attacking star suffered an injury.

Fichajes.net says Youssef En-Nesyri will be sidelined for the next three months with an injury and the La Liga club needs to find a replacement for him. Among their list is Lacazette.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette ends his contract at the Emirates when this campaign finishes and the Gunners have not shown a desire to hand him an extension.

Losing him for free isn’t a problem, but making some money from his sale would of course be beneficial.

Lacazette would need to be replaced at the Emirates and getting a younger and perhaps better player to replace him will cost a lot of money.

If he sold in the January transfer window, the Gunners could fast-track their efforts to sign the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and others.

Lacazette has been a faithful servant to the Gunners, but he never really reached the heights some of us expected him to.

He might go to Sevilla and perform much better. That wouldn’t mean he is a loss to the Gunners.

Interestingly, En-Nesyri is one of the players Arsenal is targeting as his replacement, but signing the striker now that he is injured is too much of a risk.