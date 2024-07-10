Sevilla asked to sign a second Arsenal player but the Gunners turned them down

Sevilla has reached an agreement with Arsenal to transfer Albert Sambi Lokonga, who has been struggling to find a new permanent home.

After his loan spell at Luton Town, the Spanish club became interested in adding him to their squad.

Arsenal has been clear that he is not part of their plans, so the Gunners have been eager to offload him.

They were happy with Sevilla’s approach and insisted on including a buy-option clause.

Both clubs have since secured an agreement, but Sevilla also tried to sign another Arsenal player following the Sambi Lokonga agreement.

A report on Vamos Sevilla reveals they asked about signing Jakub Kiwior, but Arsenal bluntly turned down their request for the Polish defender.

Kiwior remains one of Arsenal’s most important players, and the Gunners have no interest in selling him this summer, so a loan move is not even considered.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sevilla cannot afford Kiwior, and he is too important for us to offload for peanuts, even though we are close to signing Riccardo Calafiori.

The best clubs in the world have several options in the different positions on their teams and this is why they continue to win games and several trophies.

