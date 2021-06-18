Sevilla confident of keeping Arsenal defender target

Arsenal has been urged to sign their transfer target, Jules Kounde if they can as he continues to impress.

The Frenchman is currently at Euro 2020 with the France national team and he was in good form for Sevilla in the last campaign.

His performances for them helped Julen Lopetegui’s side to compete for the La Liga title with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The defender has some of Europe’s top teams looking to sign him and this could be his last summer on Sevilla’s books.

Arsenal is keen to win the race for his signature and after releasing David Luiz they will try their best to seal the deal.

However, Sevilla has set a 55m euros asking price for his signature, according to Todofichajes.

The report says among all his suitors, none has come close to reaching that figure and because of that, they are relatively calm in Seville.

They expect him to remain because the financial problems being faced by most European teams will make that fee very hard to pay.

Arsenal will back Mikel Arteta in the next transfer window, but it remains unclear how much he will have to spend.

Regardless of the size of his summer budget, they might not want to splash that much cash on a defender.