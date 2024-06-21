Sevilla contacts Arsenal to sign wantaway midfielder

Sevilla is showing interest in Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga after his loan spell at Luton Town.

The midfielder is out of the first-team plans at the Emirates and needs to leave if he wants to play football next season. The Gunners have made that clear, and he is now on the market for a new home.

Several clubs followed him during the last campaign, and although he had some good games for Luton, his performance could not prevent them from being relegated to the Championship.

He is now looking for a new project to join, and a report on Vamos Mi Sevilla claims Sevilla wants to sign him on loan. They lack depth in midfield and have been in talks with Arsenal about adding him to their squad.

The Belgian would be delighted to move to Sevilla, one of the traditionally top clubs in Spain, and he might revive his career there.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga is not in our plans so we have no reason to keep him beyond this summer.

Sevilla’s interest is a major positive, and hopefully, he will complete the transfer to the club, even if it is a temporary move.

If he does well with the La Liga team, he could be signed permanently, or he might get another suitor.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…