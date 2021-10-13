Sevilla finds a replacement for player that Arsenal wants

Sevilla has identified Ben Brereton as the ideal replacement for Arsenal target, Youssef En-Nesyri, according to Fichajes.net.

ESPN reported earlier in the month that Arsenal is interested in the Moroccan and they could even use Alexandre Lacazette as a sweetener in their offer to his Spanish club.

However, Lacazette is out of a contract at the end of the season and might want to leave the Gunners as a free agent.

Fichajes says Sevilla is now bracing themselves to lose En-Nesyri anytime soon.

The report says they are watching Brereton, who plays for Blackburn and the Chilean national team.

His breakthrough for the South American side has made him attractive to other top European clubs and he could do well in Spain.

If Arsenal makes a move for En-Nesyri, Sevilla would sign him.

Signing the Moroccan would take a lot of money, but the Gunners have shown a renewed willingness to spend cash and revamp the squad at the Emirates in recent transfer windows.

The 24-year-old has won the Europa League with Sevilla and has three goals from six league matches for them this season.

Arsenal will also probably lose the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Sead Kolasinac in the summer and their departure will free up money for wages.