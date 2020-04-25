Sevilla joins Arsenal in the race to sign Eredivisie star

Sevilla is the latest team to join Arsenal in the race to sign Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu, according to the Daily Mail.

The Turkish youngster has been in fine form in the Dutch league and his performances have attracted the attention of top teams.

Mikel Arteta has received glowing reports about the midfielder and he has reportedly made him a part of his targets for the summer.

The Mail also claims that the 19-year-old will be available for £23 million in the summer as his team looks to cash in on their top talent.

Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign him and the list of teams keeps growing.

Feyenoord’s sporting director, Frank Arnesen, has just confirmed that although there are no official offers for the teenager yet, Sevilla is one team that is interested in signing him.

The Spaniards are managed by former Spain and Real Madrid boss, Julen Lopetegui, and he will be looking to beat Arteta to the signing.

Arnesen said: ‘There are no offers. But we are aware of Sevilla’s interest.

‘We have held meetings, and there are four clubs interested in him, one of them is Sevilla.

‘There is nothing official yet, and no offers have been received.’

Arsenal will have to be careful with their spending this summer and Kokcu could be seen as an economical target worth pursuing.