Sevilla keen to sign Arsenal target and more clubs want him

Sevilla is pushing to beat Arsenal to the signature of Isco this summer after he became available for transfer talks.

Real Madrid is working on reducing their wage bill and they have told Isco that he can leave.

The former Malaga man is one of the few top players at the club who have fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons.

Arsenal has a longstanding interest in him and as they look for new midfielders this summer, it could be the perfect time to sign him.

The Gunners have targeted the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Houssem Aouar in this transfer window, however, they haven’t made much progress so far.

Madrid has told Isco that he might struggle to play this season and would be better off joining another club.

Todofichajes says this has alerted his suitors and Sevilla is now serious about beating Arsenal to his signature.

Julen Lopetegui, their manager, coached him in the Spain national team and at Madrid before now.

The report says the gaffer is pushing for Sevilla to sign him before this transfer window closes.

The Spaniards aren’t the only club competing with Arsenal for his signature with the report also linking Inter Milan and Milan.

Should Arsenal go for him?