Sevilla is ending their pursuit of Jakub Kiwior, acknowledging that the defender is too integral to Arsenal for the Gunners to consider selling him, reports La Colina de Nervión.

In the previous transfer window, Kiwior attracted serious interest from several clubs, all seeking to secure his services with the promise of increased playing time. However, Arsenal opted to retain him, and under the management of Mikel Arteta, Kiwior has found more opportunities on the pitch.

The defender has become a valuable member of the team, consistently delivering strong performances when starting or coming on as a substitute. Previously perceived as a potential weakness in Arsenal’s defence, Kiwior has now met expectations.

Sevilla had been monitoring Kiwior since the beginning of the season, retaining hopes that he might consider leaving Arsenal in the summer. However, with the defender now receiving regular game time and performing well, Sevilla has reportedly conceded that signing him will prove too challenging.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has been fantastic in the last few weeks and deserves the game time he gets at the club now.

This will help him settle in London and not consider leaving again as it could have been.

