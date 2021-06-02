Sevilla sets asking price for Arsenal target Kounde

Sevilla has set an asking price for Arsenal target Jules Kounde ahead of a big summer for the Frenchman.

He is currently with France for the European championship that kicks off in a fortnight.

The defender was in fine form for Julen Lopetegui’s side in the just-concluded campaign and that caught the attention of several top European teams.

Arsenal has agreed to allow David Luiz to leave for free and because the Brazilian was an important presence in the Arsenal dressing room, he would certainly need to be replaced.

The Gunners know they will need to splash some cash before they can get their desired targets.

Kounde has interest from several top European teams and his release clause is 80m euros.

That fee would be too much for several of his suitors to pay, but Sevilla is keen to get rid of him.

Like most teams, their finances have suffered and they have fixed a lower transfer fee for him.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Spanish side has made him available for transfer if any team pays 65m to 70m euros for his signature.

That fee would still be too much for Arsenal to pay, but they can reach an agreement similar to what they had on Nicolas Pepe, to pay over several years.