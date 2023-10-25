Sevilla star admits Arsenal is one of the best clubs in Europe

Sergio Ramos has recognised Arsenal as one of the top teams in Europe following their victory over his Sevilla team last night.
Sevilla had a challenging fixture against Real Madrid over the weekend, making it two tough matches in a short span for the Seville side.
In both matches, Sevilla can take pride in their performances. However, it was the superior quality of Arsenal that ultimately resulted in their defeat last night.
The Gunners put in a tremendous effort and managed to break Sevilla’s resistance after a strong start by the Spanish team.
After the fixture, Ramos said, as quoted by Metro Sport:
‘I think that in the end we played face to face, both against Real Madrid and Arsenal. It is true that it is difficult not to see a difference before we played the teams that, for me, currently play the best in Europe.
‘And playing face to face with this type of team and knowing that they create from the back and want to create by playing football from the goalkeeper’s kick, is not easy.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Beating Sevilla was not easy and they can be proud of how far they pushed us and how hard they worked in that fixture.
It was an incredible performance from our boys, too, and we are in a good position to reach the knock out stages of the Champions League.
—————————————–
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Even oppositions feel how tough it is to play against us with our playing right from the GK approach, but it seems our arm chair managers know better.
I wouldn’t say MA is an “armchair manager” was he has said that there is much more to improve on… and as Ramos has never been a manager, perhaps he should listen to our players, all of whom agree with MA that there is room for improvement.
Being mooted as “one of the best” isn’t what MA wants… it’s being THE best!!