Sevilla star admits Arsenal is one of the best clubs in Europe

Sergio Ramos has recognised Arsenal as one of the top teams in Europe following their victory over his Sevilla team last night.

Sevilla had a challenging fixture against Real Madrid over the weekend, making it two tough matches in a short span for the Seville side.

In both matches, Sevilla can take pride in their performances. However, it was the superior quality of Arsenal that ultimately resulted in their defeat last night.

The Gunners put in a tremendous effort and managed to break Sevilla’s resistance after a strong start by the Spanish team.