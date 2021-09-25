Sevilla’s asking price for Arsenal target revealed

Youssef En-Nesyri is a serious transfer target for Arsenal with the Gunners looking to add more goals to their game.

The Moroccan has been a revelation at Sevilla in the last year and Arsenal thinks he can bring more goals to the Emirates.

In the last transfer window, Arsenal strengthened their defence and midfield, which makes their attack the next spot they will refresh.

They have at least two strikers who could leave for free at the end of this season and these departures will free funds and space in the team for them to add En-Nesyri.

However, he won’t join for free and the Gunners have been told how much he will cost them.

Sevilla is always happy to cash in on their top players and Mundo Deportivo claims that the Spanish club will only sell him if a bid reaches 45m euros.

They signed him for 20m euros from Leganes two seasons ago and believe he is worth more than double that figure now.

The striker scored 24 goals for the Spanish club last season six of which came in the Champions League.

His speed, physique and power make him a good fit for the Premier League and he might be worth the price for Arsenal.