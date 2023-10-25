Sevilla’s manager gives his reaction after losing to Arsenal

Sevilla manager Diego Alonso has admitted that the timing of Arsenal’s goals last night had an impact on his team.

The Spanish side displayed resilience for most of the first half and didn’t allow Arsenal to dominate.

However, the Gunners managed to score in added time just before the interval through a well-executed breakaway by Gabriel Martinelli, set up by Gabriel Jesus.

The goal dealt a significant blow to Sevilla and came at an inopportune moment for the Spanish club, who believed they had secured a draw in the first half.

Eight minutes into the second half, the Gunners struck again before Sevilla managed to find what would prove to be a consolation goal.

After the fixture, Alonso said, as quoted by Futbol Fantasy:

“Undoubtedly, the goal affects before we go to half-time and how it comes, because the team comes focused on the attack, with us with six players inside the area of the rival team, trying to score ourselves and, in a rebound and we failed in the offensive surveillance, where we should have been a little more forceful so that that does not happen.

“They score a goal and obviously, also with the quality of the footballers they have. In the second half it affected us, especially in the first fifteen minutes until they scored and after they scored I think the team had flight again, it freed itself, it became the team of the first half again and we generated again.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sevilla are a top European club and deserve credit for how they started that match.

They made it difficult for us to have our way, but our quality and experience eventually won the game for us.

