Shakhtar boss confirms he is expecting bids for Mudryk in January

The rumours about the possibilty of the Ukranian midfielder Mykhalo Mudryk coming to Arsenal has turned into an avalanche lately, with the biggest problem seeing to be how much Arsenal are willing to pay for the Shakhtar Donetsk prodigy, with wild rumours saying that Shakhtar could demand up to 100million for their rising star.

But the Gunners have had a big boost today as the Shakhtar chief Carlo Nicolini has openly admitted that Mudryk’s agents will be involved in negotiations regarding their client ahead of the January transfer window. He told TuttoJuve: “Now it will be time to get back in contact with the club, the agent and Mychajlo to see if anyone will start a negotiation. He’s a great professional, he’ll leave these voices to his agents. We’ll see if anything happens or not”.

It is a fact that Arsenal are still short of numbers despite our summer spending spree, as Arteta said after our defeat to Brighton when asked if the Gunners could sustain their title challenge: “That’s the squad that we have and we have to try to utilise the squad in the best possible way,”

“We know where we are and we knew the moment we had certain injuries that the squad is already very, very short.”

So obviously the boss knows that we need new additions in January, and if we could get the super-talented Mudryk we would have instant cover for Saka and Martinelli.

I just hope that Edu can get this one over the line as quickly as possible….

