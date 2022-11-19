Shakhtar boss confirms he is expecting bids for Mudryk in January

The rumours about the possibilty of the Ukranian midfielder Mykhalo Mudryk coming to Arsenal has turned into an avalanche lately, with the biggest problem seeing to be how much Arsenal are willing to pay for the Shakhtar Donetsk prodigy, with wild rumours saying that Shakhtar could demand up to 100million for their rising star.
But the Gunners have had a big boost today as the Shakhtar chief Carlo Nicolini has openly admitted that Mudryk’s agents will be involved in negotiations regarding their client ahead of the January transfer window. He told TuttoJuve: “Now it will be time to get back in contact with the club, the agent and Mychajlo to see if anyone will start a negotiation. He’s a great professional, he’ll leave these voices to his agents. We’ll see if anything happens or not”.
It is a fact that Arsenal are still short of numbers despite our summer spending spree, as Arteta said after our defeat to Brighton when asked if the Gunners could sustain their title challenge: “That’s the squad that we have and we have to try to utilise the squad in the best possible way,”
“We know where we are and we knew the moment we had certain injuries that the squad is already very, very short.”
So obviously the boss knows that we need new additions in January, and if we could get the super-talented Mudryk we would have instant cover for Saka and Martinelli.
I just hope that Edu can get this one over the line as quickly as possible….
I think it is pretty clear that we hold a strong interest in the player and he been very vocal about wanting to join us, so all is left is to agree a fee with Shakhtar which will be difficult but I believe a bid around the £50M mark should be enough to tempt them into selling him.
We should start bidding from £30m. Anything above £40m and we should back out like we did for Lisandro Martinez. I don’t even see him benching Martinelli
I hear you on that but Mudryk looks a real talent with that explosiveness, so maybe we push the boat out if we think it will be worth it in the long run or maybe we look at someone like Lindstrom instead who would be a lot cheaper but also have good ability