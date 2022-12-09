Shakhtar Donetsk boss ignores Mudryk’s plea . “they will have to pay a lot of money”

It looks like this long-running transfer saga between Mykhalo Mudryk and Arsenal is developing into a feud between the player and his club boss Darijo Srna.
First of all Mudryk has stated many times that he is very keen on moving to Arsenal in January, but then Srna made a ridiculous claim that he is worth as much as Jack Grealish, at around 100 million. “The market is deciding the price — not me. Antony, [Jack] Grealish, they are players of more than €100m and for me, Mudryk does not have less quality than them.”
But them Mudryk’s agent, who I imagine is in the centre of negotiations said that that price was “just wild speculation”.
Mudryk himself said that Shakhtar could destroy his dreams if they put such a large price on his head… “When I found out about my price, I wasn’t just surprised – I was shocked,” Mudryk told Sport Arena. “I have a long-term contract with Shakhtar, I give all my strength and energy so that Shakhtar achieves maximum results… but every football player has a dream to play in a top club and in a top championship – I am no exception.”
As the transfer window is getting closer, just this week, Mudryk sent yet another message to Shakhtar on instagram sharing the transfermkt valuation, which states his value is just 40million.
But now, Srna has countered that by announcing yet again that the midfielder will not be sold cheaply He was quoted on Dynamo Kiev’s website as saying: ‘Mudryk is a great talent. There have been no contacts with any club yet. If someone wants him, they will have to pay a lot of money. Mudryk is our present.”
So, this one looks like it is going to run and run, and I can see this going down to the last minute of the transfer window. But the question is, will Arsenal and Shakhtar be able to find a compromise price that is acceptable to both of them?
My word, this does not inspire confidence.
It will be interesting to see how things develop by January if we have a genuine interest
As in anything that is for sale, the owner will set a high price. The buyers will then negotiate with the seller to lower the asking price… unless the owner wants rid of course.
It’s their right to get as much money as they can out of him if they intend to sell. If they aren’t careful they will overplay their hand and clubs will turn the other way. There is always a new young superstar every few months. Clubs will just move on if Shaktar get greedy.
Are Arsenal very desperate to the point of not want to miss out on the signing of Mudryk when Jan transfer window opens next month?
Arsenal want to sign Mudryk and him too wants to join them according to reports. But if his transferring to Arsenal drags on to a saga, I don’t think Arsenal should be patient to keep pursuing his signing as the Jan window pans on. But should pull out of it to move on to a suitable to them target rightwinger. Who will not be financially punishing for Arsenal to sign. And his selling club will not waste Arsenal time to get him signed.