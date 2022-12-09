Shakhtar Donetsk boss ignores Mudryk’s plea . “they will have to pay a lot of money”

It looks like this long-running transfer saga between Mykhalo Mudryk and Arsenal is developing into a feud between the player and his club boss Darijo Srna.

First of all Mudryk has stated many times that he is very keen on moving to Arsenal in January, but then Srna made a ridiculous claim that he is worth as much as Jack Grealish, at around 100 million. “The market is deciding the price — not me. Antony, [Jack] Grealish, they are players of more than €100m and for me, Mudryk does not have less quality than them.”

But them Mudryk’s agent, who I imagine is in the centre of negotiations said that that price was “just wild speculation”.

Mudryk himself said that Shakhtar could destroy his dreams if they put such a large price on his head… “When I found out about my price, I wasn’t just surprised – I was shocked,” Mudryk told Sport Arena. “I have a long-term contract with Shakhtar, I give all my strength and energy so that Shakhtar achieves maximum results… but every football player has a dream to play in a top club and in a top championship – I am no exception.”

As the transfer window is getting closer, just this week, Mudryk sent yet another message to Shakhtar on instagram sharing the transfermkt valuation, which states his value is just 40million.

But now, Srna has countered that by announcing yet again that the midfielder will not be sold cheaply He was quoted on Dynamo Kiev’s website as saying: ‘Mudryk is a great talent. There have been no contacts with any club yet. If someone wants him, they will have to pay a lot of money. Mudryk is our present.”

So, this one looks like it is going to run and run, and I can see this going down to the last minute of the transfer window. But the question is, will Arsenal and Shakhtar be able to find a compromise price that is acceptable to both of them?

