Shakhtar chief confirms scheduled Arsenal talks today

Shaktar Donetsk CEO Serhii Palkin insists that talks remain ongoing with Arsenal over the potential transfer of Mykhalo Mudryk, speaking ahead of a scheduled meeting with the club.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the forward’s signature since the summer, when they were believed to have made their initial contact over a potential deal.

Mudryk’s stock has risen somewhat since that initial contact, with his impressive goals in the Champions League standing out, but we remain as the most likely destination for the Ukrainian despite an increase in his profile, and his club have admitted talks with us.

Shakhtar CEO Palkin: “Now, literally in 5 minutes, I will have a new phone call conversation with Arsenal for Mykhaylo Mudryk deal”. 🚨⚪️🔴🇺🇦 #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2022

Shakhtar CEO: “Talks for Mudryk are on. We receive offers but not the ones we would like to see on our table”. 🚨🇺🇦 #AFC “I’ll speak again to Arsenal so yes, we are open to discuss fee and ideas. If we will agree, then let it be so. If we will not, then let it be another time”. pic.twitter.com/3Yqru4ugPF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2022

It was reported that our initial offer was turned down last week, with each communication insisting that talks were to continue, which leads us to believe that all parties are keen to make this transfer happen.

At this point, I would be shocked if Mudryk was to end up staying with Shakhtar, but that isn’t to say that we won’t haggle over the price and allow a potential rival to try their hand at a deal.

It sounds as though we currently have a free shot at signing the winger, but I’m not sure that we will remain unchallenged for too long should we struggle to agree a deal with his current club.

