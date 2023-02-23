Shakhtar chief insists Mudryk made the decision to reject Arsenal

Shakhtar Donetsk Sporting Director Darijo Srna has insisted Mykhailo Mudryk made the decision to opt for Chelsea over Arsenal in the last transfer window.

The Ukrainian was on Arsenal’s radar for much of the first half of this season and repeatedly flirted with the idea of moving to the Emirates.

Arsenal had more than enough time to add him to their squad. However, they continued to delay and never met his former club’s demands.

Chelsea started talking to the Ukrainians and sealed the deal in a matter of days and he moved to Arsenal’s London rivals.

It was a shocking transfer to most fans and an embarrassing outcome for the Gunners, who missed out on a quality player.

However, Srna insists the winger made the decision himself. He tells Football Ramble:

“Regarding the transfer proposal, the price was €100million (£88m), €70million plus €30million.

“Arsenal were in love with Mudryk, but Chelsea were more concrete and were more ready to buy him.

“With respect to Arsenal, in the end it was the decision of Mudryk because Chelsea paid what we wanted and we made an agreement with Chelsea he said he wants to go to Chelsea, it’s simple.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is sad we missed out on Mudryk after being interested in a move for him for so long and we will have to deal with watching him dazzle at another London club.

Mudryk has struggled so far and it could have been a different case if he moved to the Emirates, but we added Leandro Trossard to the group and should trust the Belgian to impress.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman interviewed after a Leah Williamson double helps England Women win the Arnold Clark Cup in style with 6-1 win over Belgium to make it 3 wins out of 3.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids